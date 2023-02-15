Nearly $11 million grant awarded for Grover Beach housing project

February 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The state of California has decided to award People’s Self-Help Housing a grant of nearly $11 million for a Grover Beach affordable housing project.

California’s Department of Finance is awarding $10.85 million to People’s Self-Help Housing for its Cleaver and Clark Commons project. The project is a planned 53 apartment-development for low-income individuals.

Plans call for construction on several lots located on 13 Street and Grand Avenue. The development consists of 24 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments.

In addition, the project includes a community garden, a multi-purpose room with a kitchen, a barbecue area, benches, picnic tables and a 750 square foot sports court for use by residents.

Planners expect for Cleaver and Clark Commons residents to have incomes of 30% to 60% of the area median income. The units will have a 55-year deed restriction that requires all units remain available for low-income residents.

People’s Self-Help Housing is working on the project with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO), which is also providing funding.

