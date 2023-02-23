SLO County under winter storm warning through Saturday

February 22, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of San Luis Obispo County until 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow, hail and rain is in the forecast.

Heavy snow is expected, especially Thursday night through Saturday. While some areas will get a light dusting, other areas of the county are slated to get up to 3 feet of snow.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with the potential for road closures,” according to the National Weather Service. “Strong winds could cause tree damage and significant blowing and drifting snow.”

Loading...