Grover Beach police identify victim in fatal crash

February 23, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department has identified the woman hit and killed by a car while walking in Grover Beach last month as 46-year-old Tiffany Conway of San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 11, Kristen Ghiglia, 37, of SLO was driving eastbound on Grand Avenue when she struck Conway in a marked crosswalk. Emergency personnel transported Conway to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Ghiglia remained at the scene. Officers later determined she was speeding when she crashed into Conway.

Following their investigation, investigators asked the SLO County District Attorney’s Office to charge Ghiglia with vehicular manslaughter, speeding and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

