Two candidates running for seat on the Paso Robles school board

February 3, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board – rancher Kenny Enney and retired nonprofit manager Angela Hollander.

In a 4-2 vote, the district board of trustees selected Enney in Oct. 2022 to replace Chris Bausch, who resigned in order to take a seat on the Paso Robles City Council. Carey Alvord then organized a petition drive to oust Enney, with several people condemning Enney on social media for sharing a link that included criticisms of the trans community.

A 512 signature petition then removed Enney from the board. As a result, the school district will hold a special election on April 18 at an estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district.

Enney is a retired Marine Corp intelligence officer and local rancher.

Hollander worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse, before retiring and focusing on serving as a community volunteer.

“I am dedicated to serving children and families and have deep roots in the Paso Robles Community,” according to Hollander. “Coupled with my commitment to public education and history of collaborative partnerships, I believe I am uniquely suited to serve the District and community at this moment.”

San Luis Obispo County will mail ballots to voters on March 20, for the April 18 Special Election.

