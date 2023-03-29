Ex-Nipomo pastor arrested for child molestation

March 29, 2023

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a former Nipomo pastor for child molestation that allegedly occurred years ago over an extended period of time.

Last September, sheriff’s detectives received a report about child molestation that allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2008. Detectives investigated the case for several months and determined that Jeffrey Gene York, 53, sexually assaulted a male for years while serving as a youth pastor at New Beginnings Community Church in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for York, who was believed to be living in Portland. On Monday, while detectives were attempting to apprehend York in Oregon, SLO County deputies located a vehicle registered to York out of Portland while they were on patrol in Arroyo Grande.

The vehicle was parked in the 600 block of El Camino Real. The patrol deputies advised detectives that York was in Arroyo Grande, and authorities took him into custody.

Deputies booked York in San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of oral copulation by duress, two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 with force and a variety of other charges. York currently remains in custody with his bail set at $400,000.

Investigators request that anyone who has additional information about the case or about other potential victims contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

