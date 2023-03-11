How much rain fell on SLO County during the storm?

March 11, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Heavy rains pounded San Luis Obispo County over the past three days with one are of the county recording 11.54 inches. Here is a look at how much rain fell in your area.

Arroyo Grande – 3.35 inches

Atascadero – 2.24 inches

Lopez Dam – 4.9 inches

Los Osos – 1.91 inches

Nipomo – 3.99

Oceano – 2.68 inches

Paso Robles – 1.42 inches

Rocky Butte – 11.54

San Luis Obispo – 3.7 inches

San Simeon – 5.73

Santa Margarita – 4.8 inches

Shandon –1.1 inches

Templeton – 3.15 inches

Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 11, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 27.96 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 25.21 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 39.79 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 28.77 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 30.82 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 23.12 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 23.53 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 81.55 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 31.89 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 28.91 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 40.25 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon –17.40 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 28.99 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

