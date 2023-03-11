How much rain fell on SLO County during the storm?
March 11, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Heavy rains pounded San Luis Obispo County over the past three days with one are of the county recording 11.54 inches. Here is a look at how much rain fell in your area.
Arroyo Grande – 3.35 inches
Atascadero – 2.24 inches
Lopez Dam – 4.9 inches
Los Osos – 1.91 inches
Nipomo – 3.99
Oceano – 2.68 inches
Paso Robles – 1.42 inches
Rocky Butte – 11.54
San Luis Obispo – 3.7 inches
San Simeon – 5.73
Santa Margarita – 4.8 inches
Shandon –1.1 inches
Templeton – 3.15 inches
Rainfall totals from July 1 through March 11, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 27.96 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 25.21 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 39.79 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 28.77 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 30.82 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 23.12 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 23.53 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 81.55 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 31.89 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 28.91 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 40.25 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –17.40 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 28.99 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
