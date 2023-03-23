Lopez Lake overflows for first time in 25 years

March 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lopez Lake reached 100% capacity Thursday morning, and water began flowing down the lake’s spillway for the first time in 25 years, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

Earlier this week, officials issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents who live near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee, saying Lopez Lake was expected to overflow and spill into Arroyo Grande Creek, significantly increasing the creek’s water levels. The evacuation warning currently remains in place.

Officials are monitoring the Lopez Lake spillway, creek levels and any debris that must be cleared as water travels to the ocean.

