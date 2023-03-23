Man who allegedly struck and killed SLO couple pleads not guilty

March 23, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The man who allegedly struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple, as well as their dog, while speeding on Sacramento Drive last fall pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges on Wednesday. [Tribune]

On the evening of Nov. 21, 2022, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge. Officers, who did not suspect the driver of alcohol impairment, had the car towed and wrote out a traffic collision report.

A day later, on the evening of Nov. 22, a caller reported a dead dog in a creek bed off the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. The dog was transported to animal control.

Five hours later, relatives of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, reported the couple had not arrived at their expected destination in Modesto. Relatives provided police with photos of the couple as well as a picture of their dog.

After viewing the photo of the missing dog, a police dispatcher was able to make the connection between the earlier report of the deceased dog with the dog owned by the missing residents.

Police returned to the heavily wooded creek bed and conducted another search. Officers then discovered the deceased bodies of Chachere and Besser, which were lying in heavy brush.

On Feb. 27, San Luis Obispo police officers arrested Patricio and booked him in SLO County jail with his bail set at $200,000. Prosecutors charged Patricio with two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter.

Two days following his arrest, a judge granted Patricio’s request to be released from custody.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution said Patricio was driving 60 mph on a street with a 25 mph limit, and he was on his phone moments before the crash and was known to be drinking earlier in the day.

Relatives of the victims also spoke during the hearing. One relative, Patricia Blevins, asked the court to increase Patricio’s bail because he deserves to suffer.

Judge Craig van Rooyen said bail is set based on whether the defendant is a flight risk or poses a risk to public safety. The court cannot take punishment into consideration, and it is unconstitutional to set an unaffordable bail.

Patricio poses the lowest possible risk for reoffending and for failure to appear in court, based on a probation report, van Rooyen said.

Ilan Funke-Bilu, Patricio’s attorney, said his client has continued to live and work locally, and he has attended five Alcoholics Anonymous meetings since his release from custody.

Van Rooyen ruled Patricio will remain out of jail and will continue to wear an ankle monitor until his trial. Patricio has surrendered his driver’s license, and he must not drink alcohol or go to establishments that sell alcohol.

Patricio is due back in court on April 20.

