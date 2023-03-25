Mountain lion in SLO captured, relocated

March 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A mountain lion suspected of killing several dogs and cats in San Luis Obispo was recently captured and relocated. [KSBY]

For months, residents reported sighting two mountain lions roaming through the Perfumo Creek area of SLO. It is suspected one of the lions died after it was hit by a vehicle on Los Osos Valley Road while the other stayed in the area.

Last November, Alysha Periera was walking her dog near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates, a mobile home park located on Perfumo Canyon Road. A mountain lion attacked Peiera’s pug as they walked under trees on the bank of Perfumo Creek along Thelma Drive, ripped the dog away and knocked Periera off her feet.

After the lion killed several pets, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) personnel put traps out with a goal of relocating the mountain lion.

CDFW staff trapped an adult male, fitted the lion with a GPS collar and relocated him in a rural area.

