Mountain lion in SLO captured, relocated

March 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A mountain lion suspected of killing several dogs and cats in San Luis Obispo was recently captured and relocated. [KSBY]

For months, residents reported sighting two mountain lions roaming through the Perfumo Creek area of SLO. It is suspected one of the lions died after it was hit by a vehicle on Los Osos Valley Road while the other stayed in the area.

Last November, Alysha Periera was walking her dog near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates, a mobile home park located on Perfumo Canyon Road. A mountain lion attacked Peiera’s pug as they walked under trees on the bank of Perfumo Creek along Thelma Drive, ripped the dog away and knocked Periera off her feet.

After the lion killed several pets, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) personnel put traps out with a goal of relocating the mountain lion.

CDFW staff trapped an adult male, fitted the lion with a GPS collar and relocated him in a rural area.


This is fantastic for all. My understanding is that young (teen) male cougars are sent on their own by the mother to establish a their own territory. Hoping this guy can do so in his new location. Glad he was able to be tested and tagged for tracking. Good luck to the cat.

Also, I think the small pug dog incident occurred in February, not November.


Where was the lion relocated to? “Rural” areas can have people too. We sometimes think two trash can bears were relocated where we are at. Remote is better, pls.

BTW, mountain lions are everywhere, put out a game camera without a flash. The worries are the sick ones that can’t get game. Deer with a severed backbone above the hip is a mountain lion kill.


