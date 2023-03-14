Oceano residents south of Levee ordered to evacuate
March 14, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation order for Oceano residents who live south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.
Oceano residents who live south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Highway 1 should evacuate immediately. Evacuation orders are also in place for the area south of Pier Avenue to the ocean, north and east of Strand Way and River Avenue, and east to the railroad tracks and back up to Pier Avenue.
Rain is expected to fill the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and possibly overflow the south levee.
Detailed maps for evacuation order and warning areas are available at ReadySLO.org.
