SLO County hit with road closures, flooding – updates

March 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The latest in a series of storms is battering San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies.

Even though only 1 to 6 inches of rain is expected on Tuesday, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, multiple trees and power lines have fallen on local roads.

Rocky Butte west of Cambria has already received more than 3 inches of rain. Currently, 332 PG&E customers have lost power in Cambria.

Road closures, flooding and hazards with updates:

21st in Paso Robles closed from Riverside Avenue to Pine Street

Avila Beach Drive closed between Ontario Road and San Luis Bay Drive

Vineyard Drive west of Highway 46, tree blocking road

Squire Canyon Road east of Highway 101, electric line down

Highway 41 closed west of Atascadero Zoo

Vineyard Drive east of Highway 46, tree down

Booker Road, tree down near Las Tablas Road

York Mountain Road near Highway 46, tree blocking Road

Tank Farm Road in SLO closed from Long Street to Santa Fe Road

Marsh Street onramps and offramps to Highway 101 closed

Highway 1 flooded at Toro Creek Road in Cayucos

