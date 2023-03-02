Paso Robles mayor away from work due to serious health issue

March 2, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin is currently receiving treatment for a serious health concern, city officials announced on Thursday.

Martin recently missed a council meeting in December and another one on Tuesday. Martin needs to take time off from community matters in order to focus on his health, treatment, recovery and family.

The mayor’s condition is a private matter, according to the city of Paso Robles. He has received a favorable prognosis.

The mayor remains hopeful that he will only continue to miss council meetings through early spring.

“The council and city staff are solidly in Mayor Martin’s corner as he addresses these private medical concerns. The council asks the community for compassion, dignity and respect for Mayor Martin’s privacy while he is away,” the city stated.

Mayor Pro-tempore John Hamon will fill in for Martin during his absence.

