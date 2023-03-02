Diablo Canyon can continue operating past 2025

March 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

PG&E can continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant past 2025 while the utility works through the relicensing process, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Thursday.

PG&E had planned on shutting down the nuclear power plant in 2025. However, the utility has since received backing from both federal and state officials for extending the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability.

PG&E needs to obtain license renewals from the NRC, as well as regulatory approval from other federal and state agencies in order to keep operating the plant past 2025. A regulation, however, requires nuclear power plants to file renewal applications at least five years before their existing license is set to expire.

PG&E requested an exemption to the regulation, which the NRC approved Thursday.

PG&E is planning to file a new license renewal application by the end of 2023, while it continues to operate under the existing licenses.

