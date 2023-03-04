Paso Robles parking rates double, continues free parking hours

March 4, 2023

BY KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles doubled its downtown parking rates in March to make up for money the city is losing on its parking program. In late February, the city council voted to continue the first two-hour free parking program for at least three months.

“Everyone must register their license plate to begin a parking session, even to qualify for the free two hours,” the city announced in a press release. “Each parking session begins by using the downtown pay stations, the Flowbird mobile application, or pay by text by sending “ParkPASO” to 727563.”

In 2019, the city began charging $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with the first two hours free. However, while paid parking revenues have averaged $11,800 per month, on-going expenses run just under $30,000 per month, according to a city staff report.

During the same time period, the city collected approximately $28,500 a month in parking ticket revenue from the same area.

In December, the city council voted 3-2 to eliminate the first two hours of free parking and to raise the hourly rate to $2 an hour, with an expectation the changes will increase paid parking revenue to approximately $85,000 a month.

On Feb. 21, the council agreed to continue the first two-hour free program for a three-month trial period.

Loading...