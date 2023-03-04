Front Page  »  

Paso Robles parking rates double, continues free parking hours

March 4, 2023

BY KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles doubled its downtown parking rates in March to make up for money the city is losing on its parking program. In late February, the city council voted to continue the first two-hour free parking program for at least three months.

“Everyone must register their license plate to begin a parking session, even to qualify for the free two hours,” the city announced in a press release. “Each parking session begins by using the downtown pay stations, the Flowbird mobile application, or pay by text by sending “ParkPASO” to 727563.”

In 2019, the city began charging $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with the first two hours free. However, while paid parking revenues have averaged $11,800 per month, on-going expenses run just under $30,000 per month, according to a city staff report.

During the same time period, the city collected approximately $28,500 a month in parking ticket revenue from the same area.

In December, the city council voted 3-2 to eliminate the first two hours of free parking and to raise the hourly rate to $2 an hour, with an expectation the changes will increase paid parking revenue to approximately $85,000 a month.

On Feb. 21, the council agreed to continue the first two-hour free program for a three-month trial period.


Loading...
Subjects:
Related:


4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

I’m certain the thought never occurred to them that they could also simply dismantle the paid parking and create an environment for the downtown businesses to make more money, thus adding to the city coffers. No, that’s too logical.


Sunk Cost Theory. “We’re losing money on this but we’re in so far we’re not quitting!”


8

Living in the North County, I find parking in Paso city center to be too much of a pain, so don’t shop there or go to their restaurants. All they are doing is creating more undesirable tiresome hurdles to visiting downtown. So I spend my money in other communities that are far more visitor and shopper friendly.


7

I wonder what the the business owners think of the idea. Good or bad for business?


0

That’s ok, I’ll just shop in the Arroyo Grande area thank you very much!


0
﻿