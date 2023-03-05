Workers contain gas leak in Templeton after tree falls on line
March 5, 2023
By RICHARD BASTIAN
Workers from Sempra Energy responded to a gas leak in Templeton after a fallen tree ruptured a natural gas line.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a gas smell near the intersection of 1rst and Main streets in Templeton. Cal Fire arrived to discover a large tree had fallen due to strong winds and ground being saturated from recent rains, causing a gasoline to break.
Crews from Sempra Energy responded and repaired the line.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines