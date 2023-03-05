Workers contain gas leak in Templeton after tree falls on line

March 5, 2023

By RICHARD BASTIAN

Workers from Sempra Energy responded to a gas leak in Templeton after a fallen tree ruptured a natural gas line.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a gas smell near the intersection of 1rst and Main streets in Templeton. Cal Fire arrived to discover a large tree had fallen due to strong winds and ground being saturated from recent rains, causing a gasoline to break.

Crews from Sempra Energy responded and repaired the line.

