SLO County gas prices soaring, find the best prices

March 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County soared during the past week amid an increase in demand and a decrease in domestic gasoline stocks.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased nine cents during the past week to $5.12, according to figures from AAA.

While prices in SLO County and California soared, nationally prices increased slightly. The average price of gas in California rose 14 cents during the past week to $4.90 a gallon. The national average gas price increased four cents to $3.40 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.85.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.53 Fastrip Fuel – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.73 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.75 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.78 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.79

Loading...