RV fire breaks out at SLO County safe parking site

March 6, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished an RV fire Sunday evening at the San Luis Obispo County overnight parking site near Highway 1 and Kansas Avenue.

At 6:35 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 855 Oklahoma Avenue, the location of the homeless parking site. Firefighters took two hours and 40 minutes to extinguish and mop up the blaze, according to Cal Fire. 

All of the occupants of the RV reportedly managed to escape. It is unclear if anyone suffered any injuries as a result of the fire. 

Last week, SLO County announced plans to close the homeless parking site. County officials made the decision to close the facility after the majority of the people living there joined a homeless union.

Sunday evening’s blaze marked the second time a fire was reported at the safe parking site. In Feb. 2022, a woman died in an RV fire at the homeless parking lot.


I will pray for the health and safety of all involved. These are our brothers and sisters. One way or another, these are our people. If you can’t physically or financially help, please consider praying and sending love. That will help, whether you believe it or not.


It is a great idea to provide a safe parking place for overnight use for those who would suffer parking citations or other risks associated with using their vehicle as a home. When a safe parking spot turns into a full time residence, that is an abuse of the intended service and then to “unionize” to demand rights, that is homesteading. The County is right to clear out this free trailer park and consider more opportunities to provide a safe place to park (overnight only), like what has been set up at the railroad station in SLO.


RV’s are not meant to be lived in…. they are for recreation…. and the county should no be sanctioning people living in them…


Because creek-beds and highway right-of-ways are the proper place to house them, right?

We need creative solutions or tons of money…ie, your taxes. Got any solutions?


