SLO County gas prices stagnant, find the lowest prices

March 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County and the rest of the country were primarily stagnate during the past week. However, the trend could be short-lived as gas demand typically increases in the spring and summer, according to AAA.

“We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “But waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now.”

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in San Luis Obispo County remained stagnant during the past week at $5.10.

The average price of gas in California fell three cents during the past week to $4.82 a gallon. The national average gas price dropped three cents to $3.43 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.59 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.63 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.63 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.67 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.77 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.78 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.79 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.79

