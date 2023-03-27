Deputies identify teen killed in Orcutt officer involved shooting
March 27, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Deputies identified the teen shot and killed outside the Melody Mini Market in Orcutt Saturday night as 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios of Santa Maria. The shooting involved an off-duty Santa Maria police officer.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting outside the small market. Officers arrived to find one person dead and the officer at the scene.
Investigators are not currently releasing further information about the shooting or the officer involved.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting. Deputies are asking anyone with information about Saturday’s fatal shooting to call (805) 681-4150, or remain anonymous through the tipline at (805) 681-4171.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines