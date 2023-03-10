SLO County hit with road closures, flash flood warnings – Updates

March 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Heavy rainfall and wind in San Luis Obispo County resulted in flash flood warnings, downed trees and road closures Thursday night and Friday morning.

Over the past 24 hours, between 2.5 and 8.31 inches of rain has fallen on Cambria, San Simeon, Harmony and Lake Nacimiento areas, which were placed under flash flood warnings early Friday morning. Rocky Butte near San Simeon received 8.31 inches and Cambria received 3.28 inches and according to county rainfall data.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the flash flood warning was expanded to include San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa Margarita, Lake Lopez, Oceano, Avila Beach, Templeton, and Cayucos.

“This is a dangerous and life threatening situation,” according to the National Weather Service. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under and evaluation order.”

Road closures and hazards with updates:

Corbett Canyon Road closed from Tiffany Ranch to Arroyo Grande

Highway 1 closed at Main Street in Morro Bay

K Street flooded at 15th Street in San Miguel, remains open

Quintana Road closed from South Bay Boulevard to Highway 1

Highway 101 southbound at Highway 58 flooded, remains open

Windsor Boulevard closed in Cambria

Main Street Cambria flooded, remains open

Tree down on Bradford Road in Cambria

Electric line down at I Street and Murphy Avenue in Santa Margarita

Old Creek Road between Highway 46 and Highway 1

Booker Road closed at Las Tablas Road

Avila Beach Drive closed at San Luis Bay Drive

22nd Street closed at Nipomo Street

Highway 1 at the elephant seals

Bethel Road closed at Donelson Place

Chimney Rock Road closed at Fawn Lane

Lower State Park Road closed at South Bay Boulevard

San Luis Bay Drive closed from Highway 101 to Monte Road

Tank Farm Road closed from Long Street to Broad Street

Los Osos Valley Road closed from Froom Ranch Way to Calle Joaquin

Huasna Road closed at Sparks Trail

Hausna Townsite road closed at bridge one

Hi Mountain Road closed at Lopez Drive

Upper Lopez Canyon Road closed

Los Palos Road closed at Santa Barbara Road

Santa Rita Road closed at the 9000 block

Stage Coach Road closed from TV Tower Road to end of road

Aliso Park Road closed at Foothill Road

Division Street closed from Riverside Road to Las Flores Drive

Creston Road closed from Neal Springs Road to Cripple Creek

Penman Springs Road closed from 685 to 808

San Marcos Road closed from Wellsona Road to Nacimiento Lake Drive

Highway 1 closed from Ragged Point Inn to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

Intersection at Marsh and Higuera streets in SLO closed

State Route 58 closed at Seven Mile Road

Avelanes Ranch Road closed at Pozo Road

Shell Creek Road closed

