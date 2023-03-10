SLO County hit with road closures, flash flood warnings – Updates
March 10, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Heavy rainfall and wind in San Luis Obispo County resulted in flash flood warnings, downed trees and road closures Thursday night and Friday morning.
Over the past 24 hours, between 2.5 and 8.31 inches of rain has fallen on Cambria, San Simeon, Harmony and Lake Nacimiento areas, which were placed under flash flood warnings early Friday morning. Rocky Butte near San Simeon received 8.31 inches and Cambria received 3.28 inches and according to county rainfall data.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the flash flood warning was expanded to include San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa Margarita, Lake Lopez, Oceano, Avila Beach, Templeton, and Cayucos.
“This is a dangerous and life threatening situation,” according to the National Weather Service. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under and evaluation order.”
Road closures and hazards with updates:
- Corbett Canyon Road closed from Tiffany Ranch to Arroyo Grande
- Highway 1 closed at Main Street in Morro Bay
- K Street flooded at 15th Street in San Miguel, remains open
- Quintana Road closed from South Bay Boulevard to Highway 1
- Highway 101 southbound at Highway 58 flooded, remains open
- Windsor Boulevard closed in Cambria
- Main Street Cambria flooded, remains open
- Tree down on Bradford Road in Cambria
- Electric line down at I Street and Murphy Avenue in Santa Margarita
- Old Creek Road between Highway 46 and Highway 1
- Booker Road closed at Las Tablas Road
- Avila Beach Drive closed at San Luis Bay Drive
- 22nd Street closed at Nipomo Street
- Highway 1 at the elephant seals
- Bethel Road closed at Donelson Place
- Chimney Rock Road closed at Fawn Lane
- Lower State Park Road closed at South Bay Boulevard
- San Luis Bay Drive closed from Highway 101 to Monte Road
- Tank Farm Road closed from Long Street to Broad Street
- Los Osos Valley Road closed from Froom Ranch Way to Calle Joaquin
- Huasna Road closed at Sparks Trail
- Hausna Townsite road closed at bridge one
- Hi Mountain Road closed at Lopez Drive
- Upper Lopez Canyon Road closed
- Los Palos Road closed at Santa Barbara Road
- Santa Rita Road closed at the 9000 block
- Stage Coach Road closed from TV Tower Road to end of road
- Aliso Park Road closed at Foothill Road
- Division Street closed from Riverside Road to Las Flores Drive
- Creston Road closed from Neal Springs Road to Cripple Creek
- Penman Springs Road closed from 685 to 808
- San Marcos Road closed from Wellsona Road to Nacimiento Lake Drive
- Highway 1 closed from Ragged Point Inn to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn
- Intersection at Marsh and Higuera streets in SLO closed
- State Route 58 closed at Seven Mile Road
- Avelanes Ranch Road closed at Pozo Road
- Shell Creek Road closed
