Vehicle slams into Pismo Beach motel room

March 8, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver crashed a Ford SUV into a room at the Quality Inn in Pismo Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported the crash at the Quality Inn on 5 Cities Drive, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters and Pismo Beach police officers arrived to find the SUV lodged inside a first floor room at the motel.

The Tribune reports the driver of the SUV accidentally stepped on the gas, rather than the brake, while trying to park, causing the vehicle to slam into an empty motel room. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Responders transported the driver to a hospital for evaluation. No one else was inside the vehicle during the crash.

