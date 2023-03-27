SLO County supervisors vote for new redistricting map

March 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After garnering a majority on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, the board voted Tuesday to settle a lawsuit filed by supporters of two supervisors.

The county board agreed to toss the existing map, consider three maps supported by the petitioners and pay the petitioners $300,000 for legal costs, according to the settlement agreement. The county also agreed to resume and complete the redistricting process regarding selecting a new map no later than May 15.

After a lengthy and contentious process, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in Dec. 2021 to adopt the Patten Map, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg dissenting.

Split along party lines, local Democrats sought minimal changes while area Republicans wanted cities and communities intact. In 2021, several supporters of Democratic candidates Gibson and Jimmy Paulding threatened a lawsuit if the board majority selected the Patten Map.

In Jan. 2022, SLO County Citizens for Good Government and three SLO County residents filed a lawsuit challenging the new map, saying that it was adopted to benefit the Republican Party at the expense of Democrats, in violation of state law.

In Feb. 2022, Superior Court Judge Rita Federman rejected the bulk of the plaintiffs’ arguments, which included that the adopted map diminishes Latino voters, that cities are not communities of interest and that the new map illegally took away the right of some to vote in the 2022 election.

Judge Federman found the plaintiffs’ argument that the county should have looked at evidence that the adopted map favored or discriminated against a political party, accurate, though procedural.

After Judge Federman shot down the plaintiff’s attempt to temporarily reverse the supervisors’ adoption of the Patten map for the 2022 elections, the plaintiff’s went straight to the California Supreme Court to seek an injunction. The California Supreme Court denied their effort.

If the SLO County Board of Supervisors selects a new map that breaks up cities, such as San Luis Obispo into three districts, it is possible another legal challenge will be filed.

