Encampment fire burns trees near Cal Poly in SLO

March 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Tall flames shot into the air on Saturday night after a fire at a homeless encampment near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo spread to multiple eucalyptus trees.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning near 1 Mustang Drive, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled the vegetation fire, containing the blaze to a 50 feet by 50 feet area.

There were no injuries or structures damaged during the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.


Blue Gum (commonly called “Eucalyptus” is an invasive species that is an extreme fire hazard. Blue Gum was the cause of the horrible fire that destroyed many homes as it swept thru the hills of Oakland.


As an invasive species and an extreme fire hazard with no commercial value, all Blue Gum trees in California should be cut down and removed.


Its going to be a high fire season this summer with all of the grass brush and weeds from all of the rain… if you live near a homeless camp you need to try to get your city to close it down…. this has gone on long enough… lets wake up before we lose half of the city to fire…


Sure hope they don’t spend a lot of money trying to figure out who was the cause of the fire. Starts with a “H”.


