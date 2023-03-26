Encampment fire burns trees near Cal Poly in SLO

March 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Tall flames shot into the air on Saturday night after a fire at a homeless encampment near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo spread to multiple eucalyptus trees.



Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning near 1 Mustang Drive, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled the vegetation fire, containing the blaze to a 50 feet by 50 feet area.

There were no injuries or structures damaged during the fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.



