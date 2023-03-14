SLO senior home under fire for health and safety issues

March 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A resident of the Avila Senior Living facility in San Luis Obispo lied in their bed, dizzy and tired after a staffer gave them another resident’s medications. Regulators slapped the independent and assisted living facility with a citation for violating health and safety rules, one of 36 citations the facility has received during the past few years.

Many of the citations at the facility, previously known as the Manse on Marsh, are related to food safety and quality, cleanliness and failures to properly staff the facility, issues which appear to be financially motivated. For example, a resident complained that facility staff were skipping assisted showers and baths because of under-staffing, which some residents refer to as a breach of contract.

Regulators with the California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division questioned staff as part of its investigation. Erika Hampe, the facility’s administrator, said they “appeared to have enough caregivers to assist residents with showers,” according to the investigation report.

However, investigators reviewed facility records over a 21-day period and discovered “54 occasions when a resident was scheduled for a shower and did not receive it or the caregiver arrived early or late to assist the resident.”

In addition, investigators determined staffers handing out medications do not all have the proper training, leading staff on at least one occasion to mix up two residents’ prescriptions.

While residents complain the quality of food has fallen over the past three years, regulators have cited the facility for multiple food safety violations. During one inspection, an investigator “toured the kitchen and observed an uncovered 3-gallon container of ice cream in the freezer, a container of strawberries with mold on them, three cucumbers with mold on them, and a torn bag of tortillas going bad in the refrigerator,” according to an investigation report. “This violates food storage requirements as food items were not stored properly and not discarded prior to going rancid.”

On March 10, the only staffer on duty left work before her replacement arrived. The replacement worker never showed up and the residents were left unattended from midnight until about 6 a.m. the next day.

The facility is also under fire for requiring residents to purchase their prescriptions through Avila Senior Living’s preferred pharmacy. Facilities are not permitted to require residents to support their favored vendors.

Since Pacifica Companies took over the facility, residents have complained about inadequate and poor quality food. During the pandemic, when residents were told they could not leave their rooms, breakfast at times consisted of a roll and a banana, residents told CalCoastNews. Several residents complained they were not getting enough food to eat.

Pacifica Companies, a foreign investment group that began investing in U.S. hospitality, senior living and commercial markets in 1978, purchased the Manse on Marsh property after the prior owner was charged with manslaughter. The investment trust appears primarily focused on profits.

“The diversity of experience will enable Pacifica to seek out opportunities in any market or property type,” according to the company’s website. “Pacifica’s track record is proven through its ability to generate superior returns in all of its asset classes.”

Pacifica senior living properties in California are plagued with complaints and citations. Last spring, regulators shut down one of Pacifica’s nursing homes in Sonoma.

Even so, senior advocates in SLO County do not want the facility closed, because it is very difficult for residents in their 80s and 90s to move.

Karen Jones, the executive director of Long Term Care Ombudsman Services of San Luis Obispo County, said she does not want the facility shut down, she wants it to “thrive.”

“It is very frustrating,” Jones said. “There is no good way to require them to do the right thing. There is the licensing agency and the possibility of criminal or corporate issues.”

Management at Avila Senior Living did not return requests for comment.

