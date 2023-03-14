Evacuation warnings issued for SLO County areas, maps
March 14, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Officials throughout San Luis Obispo County issued evacuation warnings to flood prone areas as another atmospheric river approaches the Central Coast.
Residents and businesses in areas of Oceano, Cayucos, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay have been warned they may have to evacuate during Tuesday’s storm.
Cayucos
Residents on 24th Street in Cayucos are under an evacuation warning because of water releases from Whale Rock Reservoir, combined with the potential for incoming rain.
- All homes on 24th Street
Arroyo Grande
Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Road to James Way is under an evacuation warning.
Grover Beach
Grover Beach residents in the following areas are under an evacuation warning because of potential flooding of Meadow Creek.
- Nacimiento Avenue
- Owens Court
- Mono Court
Oceano
Oceano Residents in the area of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee are under an Evacuation Warning:
South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
- All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Highway 1
North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
- All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach Street, and north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel, west of 19th Street, south of Ocean Street; and south of Pier Avenue and west of Highway 1.
Area around the Oceano Lagoon
- South of Pier Avenue to the ocean
- North and east of Strand Way and River Avenue
- East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Avenue
Morro Bay
All homes and businesses along Main Street between Radcliff Avenue and Errol Street, including Preston Lane and Little Morro Creek Road. Residents of the Silver City Mobile Home Park and Silver City West are under evacuation warnings.
Paso Robles
The National Weather Service is predicting the Salinas River will reach flood stage late Tuesday afternoon or evening.
Low lying homes on the following streets are under an Evacuation Warning:
- 70-84 Navajo Avenue
- 406 and 390 Paso Robles Street
- 3700 and 3730 Spring Street
- 1509-1911 North River Road
