Evacuation warnings issued for SLO County areas, maps

March 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Officials throughout San Luis Obispo County issued evacuation warnings to flood prone areas as another atmospheric river approaches the Central Coast.

Residents and businesses in areas of Oceano, Cayucos, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay have been warned they may have to evacuate during Tuesday’s storm.

Cayucos

Residents on 24th Street in Cayucos are under an evacuation warning because of water releases from Whale Rock Reservoir, combined with the potential for incoming rain.

All homes on 24th Street

Arroyo Grande

Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Road to James Way is under an evacuation warning.

Grover Beach

Grover Beach residents in the following areas are under an evacuation warning because of potential flooding of Meadow Creek.

Nacimiento Avenue

Owens Court

Mono Court

Oceano

Oceano Residents in the area of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee are under an Evacuation Warning:

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Highway 1

North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach Street, and north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel, west of 19th Street, south of Ocean Street; and south of Pier Avenue and west of Highway 1.

Area around the Oceano Lagoon

South of Pier Avenue to the ocean

North and east of Strand Way and River Avenue

East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Avenue

Morro Bay

All homes and businesses along Main Street between Radcliff Avenue and Errol Street, including Preston Lane and Little Morro Creek Road. Residents of the Silver City Mobile Home Park and Silver City West are under evacuation warnings.

Paso Robles

The National Weather Service is predicting the Salinas River will reach flood stage late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Low lying homes on the following streets are under an Evacuation Warning:

70-84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509-1911 North River Road

Navajo Avenue

Paso Robles Street

Spring Street

North River Road

