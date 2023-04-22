Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in SLO
April 22, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver in a truck and a 20-year-old male bicyclist crashed in San Luis Obispo on Friday, leaving the man in critical condition.
Shortly before 4 p.m., caller reported the crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fredericks Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Responders transported the bicyclist to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Following the collision, the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
Detectives are investigating the crash. Police request that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information contact Sgt. Stradley at (805) 781-7312.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines