Board rejects Paulding’s plan to dump Oceano, video

April 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Oceano Community Services District Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to squelch a plan to annex Oceano into Grover Beach, with Charles Varni and Beverley Joyce-Suneson wanting to move forward.

Shortly after winning a seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, Jimmy Paulding proposed shutting down the Oceano CSD and making the community part of Grover Beach. For Paulding’s proposal to move forward, the Oceano CSD Board, the Grover Beach City Council and the San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission would need to sign off on the annexation.

Locals packed the Oceano meeting to voice their opinions on the merger. During the contentious meeting, 10 speakers opposed the merger, with many critical of Paulding for suggesting annexation without first reaching out to residents.

On the other side, only five public speakers supported conducting a study, including Paulding who sat in the front row.

“I am your representative whether you like it or not,” Paulding told the crowd. “I am here to serve you.”

Oceano CSD staff estimated the cost for a study would run in the six-figures, according to the staff report.

Video snippets from the contentious meeting

Directors Shirley Gibson, Linda Austin and Allene Villa were opposed to conducting a costly study and instead wanted the district to focus on attaining new fire services.

“Thanks, but no thanks,” Austin said.

Varni asked residents not to be fearful of change. He then argued that the county does not spend enough on infrastructure in Oceano.

Austin challenged Varni’s statement, reading off a list of costly infrastructure improvements made while Lynn Compton was supervisor, and dozens of attendees cheered.

Following the 3-2 vote against funding a report on the proposed merger, the board took a short break. During the break, on a hot mic, Varni can be heard complaining to attendee Bonnie Ernst about the way Villa runs a meeting.

“I helped her fucking get elected,” Ernst responded.

