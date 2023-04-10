Carrizo Plain super bloom, photos

April 10, 2023

Following an incredible rainy season, the Carrizo Plain is covered in swaths of yellow, orange and purple from a super bloom of wildflowers. The heavy rainfall sprouted flower seeds, some which have laid dormant for several years, causing them to bloom all at once.

Chris McKiernan shot photos of the bloom at the Carrizo Plain on Saturday. For more photos by McKiernan, visit his Instagram page or website.

Loading...