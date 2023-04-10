SLO County gas prices rising, find the lowest prices

April 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County and the rest of the country increased during the past week after OPEC announced plans to cut production next month, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in SLO County rose three cents during the past week to $5.13.

During the same time period, the average price of gas in California increased five cents to $4.88 a gallon. The national average gas price rose seven cents to $3.60 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.80.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.33 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.68 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.73 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.75 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.75 KLEM’S – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.77 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.78 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.79 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.79

