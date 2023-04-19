Front Page  »  

Copenhagen mayor asks Solvang to embrace LGBT community

April 19, 2023

Solvang

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The mayor of Copenhagen, Denmark penned a letter to the mayor of Solvang criticizing the Danish-styled Santa Barbara County city over its handling of LGBT issues and urging local officials to embrace the Santa Ynez Valley’s queer community.

Last year, vandals pulled down, stole and burned a pride flag that had been on display at a Santa Ynez Valley church located in Los Olivos. Earlier this year, the Solvang City Council rejected an application by an LGBT community organization  to hang banners and paint crosswalks in celebration of Pride Month. Solvang Mayor Mark Infanti cast one of the three votes against the proposal.

Copenhagen Lord Mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen recently wrote a letter addressed to Infanti that criticized the council’s decision.

“I was surprised to read about the opposition from some of your council members to ideas put forward by your LGBTI+ community for Solvang to embrace Santa Ynez Valley Pride publicly and visibly,” Andersen wrote. “I was also shocked to read of the burning of pride flags shortly after pride events last summer. This opposition to pride does not reflect the genuine warmth and acceptance of pride that can be seen across Denmark and especially in Copenhagen.”

Andersen stated Solvang rightly cherishes the status of “the Danish capital of America.” But, Denmark has a longstanding position as one of the most progressive countries in the world, and Copenhagen Pride has taken place every year sine 1996. 

“In the spirit of friendship between between our cities, I urge you to give Santa Ynez Valley Pride and your local LGBTI+ community the support of your city council, in the same way that the municipality of Copenhagen wholeheartedly supports Copenhagen Pride for the benefit of all Copenhageners, and to show the world that respect and acceptance are vital elements in a modern, welcoming society.”

Copenhagen and Solvang should come together for love, equality and human rights, Andersen concluded.


An elected person in another country who has the ruling power of a meter reader and whose words or thoughts are her own , Is offering advice to Solvang ….Sure lets embrace the mentally ill who have self chosen their own self destruction due to over use of mind altering drugs or their parents participated in pregnancy fertility drugs , the end result is people who cannot figure out which sex is best suited to the parts born with …Crazy world …What is crazier is normal non mentally ill people play the confused sex game , so as not to offend the other players


1

I think the mayor of Copenhagen would surely have more important issue to address than this. No community or individual should be forced to accept or embrace someone’s lifestyle choice or demand it be promoted by a city or unincorporated areas. Are you sure you really want to set that precedence? How ever you choose to live your life, so be it. Don’t force others to accept it if it goes against the morals and beliefs. It seems certain groups are never satisfied and keep moving the goalpost of their desired narrative, agendas and lifestyle preferences.


2

Americans are supposed to be more tolerant, pluralist, and freedom loving than our European ancestors – sad to see that isn’t felt by some bad apples down in Solvang. Don’t be jerks, live and let live, come on!


-4

They should also make Bud Light the official beer of Solvang!!!


0

Please tell the Copenhagen mayor to mind her/his own business and stay out of here!


2

Hey Yo Copenhagen……..howzabout you pound sand!


2

Sigh; “respect and acceptance” doesn’t equal special treatment. The LGBQT community continuously makes itself a target by asking for these things when no other group is asking for them. If your sexuality doesn’t matter why make such a big deal about it?


16

Um, gee, we have Cinco de Mayo for the Mexican-American population, Black History month for African-Americans, St. Patrick’s Day for the Irish, Columbus Day for the Italians, etc. I’m sorry there’s no heterosexual day.


I don’t believe the gay community wants “special treatment,” but after centuries of persecution and resentment, maybe they deserve to be recognized as a legitimate component of our country.


I’m sorry that it somehow offends you when someone flies a gay pride flag. I wonder if you’re equally offended when someone wears green on March 17.


-3

Ditto, Ditto, Ditto! So well stated sardonic. Thank you!


1

I don’t see how it’s special treatment? If the Irish wanted to hang up green in March, we would give it to them; if anything Solvang and it’s commitment to being the new world Copenhagen should be all in on having a parallel event with their sister city. Seems petty and government controlling at best, caving to bigots at worse.


Also I don’t agree with every LGBT person, not by a long shot, but it seems inappropriate to imply they are to blame for their own harassment – you’re heavily implying they deserve it, which no one does.


1
