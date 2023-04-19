Enney surges ahead in Paso Robles school board race

April 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

With 9,931 votes counted, Kenney Enney is beating Angela Hollander by 412 votes for a seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board, according to unofficial election night results.

Enney received 5,171 votes, or 52.08%, while Hollander garnered 4,759 votes, or 47.92%. It may take several days or even multiple weeks for the final result of the contentious school board race to be decided.

In a 4-2 vote, the school district board of trustees selected Enney in Oct. 2022 to replace Chris Bausch, who resigned in order to take a seat on the Paso Robles City Council.

Shortly afterwards, Carey Alvord organized a petition drive seeking to oust Enney. After 512 signatures were validated, Enney was removed from the school board and the special election was scheduled at an estimated cost of $493,000 to the school district.

