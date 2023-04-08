Four people nabbed in drug bust at SLO hotel

April 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff detectives arrested four people caught with a large cache of drugs in a hotel room in SLO on Wednesday afternoon.

While conducting a surveillance operation at the Budget Inn Motel, detectives watched four people arrive in a vehicle and enter a motel room. Detectives recognized two of the people as probationers with active violation warrants.

Based on the probation warrants, detectives searched the motel room and the vehicle and seized approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.4 ounces of fentanyl and a loaded Glock style ghost handgun.

Detectives arrested Emma Leal, 24, of Nipomo for possession for sale of a controlled substance; Serena Bishop, 42, of Oceano for possession for sale of a controlled substance, committing a felony while out on bail, and a probation violation warrant; Austin Ross, 38, of SLO for possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed and for being a felon in possession of a firearm; Jennifer Wilder, 50, of Paso Robles for possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation warrant.

The suspects remain in the SLO County Jail.

