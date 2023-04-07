SLO County businessman on the run, hearing set for his friend

April 7, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against two San Luis Obispo County businessmen, one of the men is suspected of fleeing the country while a preliminary hearing has been set for the second suspect.

Last year, more than 30 women came forward on social media with allegations against Julian Contreras, the owner of Kin Coffee Bar in San Luis Obispo, and Nate Abate, the owner of Nate’s Barber and Hair Design in Atascadero. Abate then changed the name of his business to Cardinal Barbershop.

Also in 2022, Contreras temporarily handed management of his coffee shop over to his girlfriend. The name of the business was later changed to Glo Coffee Co., which is registered under Maria Antonia Meyers, Contreras’ mother.

After conducting an extensive investigation, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for both Contreras and Abate.

In January, detectives arrested Abate at his barbershop in Atascadero for rape of an intoxicated person and oral copulation with a person under 18 years old.Abate pled not guilty.

The court then scheduled Abate’s preliminary hearing for June 20.

Meanwhile detectives have been unable to find Contreras, who is suspected of hiding out in Mexico.

The case marks the second time prosecutors charged Abate with sex crimes.

After allegations surfaced on social media last year, the victim in a 2009 arrest for statutory rape told CalCoastNews her story of alleged sexual molestation by Contreras and Abate. CalCoastNews is referring to the victim as BB to protect her privacy.

While still in middle school, at age 13, BB first met the two high school graduates at a party at Contreras’ parents’ home in Santa Margarita. She then began hanging out with them.

After plying her with alcohol and marijuana, Contreras and Abate would have sex with the teen, she said. At that time, the sex was consensual, BB said.

While in Contreras’ home in Santa Margarita in 2009, the teen said Abate sexually assaulted her, while Contreras was in the same room.

When she arrived home, BB’s mother encouraged her to go to the hospital for a rape test. The test found DNA, and law enforcement mounted an investigation.

At the time, BB refused to talk with prosecutors or testify.

In 2012, prosecutors dropped the charges of statutory rape and digital penetration in exchange for a plea deal. Abate pled to false imprisonment, according to court records.

