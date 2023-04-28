Front Page  »  

Lompoc man dies after accidentally shooting himself

April 27, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 62-year-old Lompoc man died this week, days after he suffered what police have determined to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m. on April 17, Robert Kenner suffered a single gunshot wound to his right leg in the 400 block of W. Pine Avenue, according to the Lompoc Police Department. A helicopter airlifted Kenner to the hospital, where he received treatment for the life-threatening injury.

On Wednesday, police learned Kenner died of complications from his gunshot wound. Detectives determined Kenner had accidentally shot himself. 


If you own firearms, smart thing to do is keep a tourniquet with your gear and learn how to use it.


Airlift to hospital? Isn’t there a hospital 2 miles from where he injured himself? An unfortunate incident to say the least .


Trauma center, not some podunk general care hospital.


Obviously, you don’t know the extent of the injury or the seriousness of it. That determination was made by the first responder’s and the urgent care that was needed for his injury. Some hospitals aren’t able to serve various traumatic injuries.

I know many first responders. They make life saving calls every day. They see and deal with things we will most likely never will have to deal with. You’re right, very unfortunate and sad for him and his family. It’s also unfortunate to question their life-saving care.


