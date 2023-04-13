SLO Mayor, League of Cities ask California for $3 billion for homeless services

April 13, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart joined the League of California Cities in Sacramento on Wednesday in calling for the state to spend $3 billion on combating homelessness.

Hundreds of city officials gathered outside the state Capitol Wednesday morning to request the $3 billion in funding for preventing and reducing homelessness and jump starting the construction of affordable housing. Stewart spoke at the event.

SLO’s mayor wrote she was “advocating for state funding to reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing,” on her Instagram account. The League of Cities also released a statement issued by Stewart.

“Cities like San Luis Obispo are innovating with on-the-ground programs to address homelessness,” Stewart said in the statement. “In fiscal year 22-23, our city spent over $3 million to address homelessness and invest in preserving low-income housing units in the city. Cities need long-term funding from the state to be able to grow our investment in addressing the homelessness and housing crisis.”

On Wednesday, the League of Cities announced it had recently conducted a survey that found nearly 90% of cities have fiscal concerns over their ability to continue providing existing levels of homeless services in the long term. Of the cities that responded to the survey, 80% are spending general fund money to address homelessness. Nearly 85% of California cities have implemented programs to prevent and reduce homelessness, according to the survey.

The survey found that while cities are accelerating their efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness and create more affordable housing in their communities, the demand for housing and services is outpacing their efforts, straining capacity and draining resources.

If cities were to collectively receive $3 billion, they would use the state funding to provide additional support services, increase shelter space, accelerate affordable housing development, invest in homeless outreach teams and expand rent subsidy programs, according to the League of Cities survey.

