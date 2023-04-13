Cal Poly ROTC chair accused of filming teen denied military diversion

April 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A Cal Poly ROTC chair is facing a maximum sentence of more than three years in prison after a judge denied his request for military diversion and ordered him to face four charges related to secretly filming a woman and a teen in a dressing room in a Pismo Beach store.

Pismo Beach police officers arrested Lt.Col. Jacob Sweatland on Sept. 2 after a teenage girl found a spy camera in a dressing room at PacSun. Officers nabbed Sweatland after he attempted to retrieve his hidden camera.

The SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged the Army Lt. Colonel with resisting arrest, invasion of privacy by recording in a dressing room and two counts of filming a person in full or partial undress.

Sweatland then applied for misdemeanor military diversion with the goal of avoiding criminal prosecution and clearing his record.

Noting he served tours in Colombia, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, Sweatland’s attorney argued that the 40-year-old suffers from mental health issues that led him to videotape the partially undressed woman and teen.

Misdemeanor military diversion allows defendants to divert their sentences for one year. During that time, defendants need to abide by all laws and complete community service requirements and charges will be dropped.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino denied Sweatland’s request for military diversion on Wednesday and set a trial setting conference for May 8.

Shortly after his arrest, the Army temporarily removed Sweatland from his post at Cal Poly, though he technically remains the department chair, said Nichole Downs, chief of public affairs for United States Army Cadet Command.

