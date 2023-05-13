California’s budget deficit grows to $31.5 billion

May 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

California’s budget deficit grew more than $9 billion since January, to $31.5 billion, Gov. Gavin Newson announced at a press conference on Friday.

Newsom’s revised budget went from $297 billion in January to $306.5 billion. The May revision includes an increase in funding for flood protection.

California’s wealthiest taxpayers, the top 1%, pay about half of the income tax collected by the state. But with the economic downturn and exodus of high-paying tech jobs, revenues are down.

“Due to prudent planning by the administration and the legislature, the May revision holds the line without making significant reductions over the governor’s budget,” according to the revised budget. “However, should broader economic risks materialize, deeper reductions will be necessary.”

While Newsom said he would continue to fund many of his priorities, he plans to cut funding for arts education, vocational training and public transit.

In addition, Newsom said he plans to take $450 million from the state’s safety net reserve, about half the money available, to help with health care programs.

“We are sweeping $450 million from the safety net reserve to help offset costs associated with Medi-Cal and CalWorks,” Newsom said.

