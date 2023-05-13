Pismo Beach appoints interim city manager

May 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach has selected Jorge Garcia, currently the assistant city manager, as interim city manager, the city announced on Friday. Garcia will take the helm on May 27.

He is replacing Jim Lewis, who recently accepted the Atascadero city manager position.

Garcia has 15 years of municipal management experience in California and has served the City of Pismo Beach since Dec. 2018. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Chapman University, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Fullerton.

City officials estimate it will take three to six months to conduct a national search for a permanent city manager.

Loading...