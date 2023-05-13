Pismo Beach appoints interim city manager
May 13, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Pismo Beach has selected Jorge Garcia, currently the assistant city manager, as interim city manager, the city announced on Friday. Garcia will take the helm on May 27.
He is replacing Jim Lewis, who recently accepted the Atascadero city manager position.
Garcia has 15 years of municipal management experience in California and has served the City of Pismo Beach since Dec. 2018. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Chapman University, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Fullerton.
City officials estimate it will take three to six months to conduct a national search for a permanent city manager.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines