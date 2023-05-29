Driver knocks down light pole in SLO
May 29, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver crashed into a light pole, knocking it down, on Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo.
It is suspected the driver swerved to avoid another car that unexpectedly entered the person’s lane, police said. The driver then slammed a white sedan into a light pole by the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Descanso Street.
No one suffered injuries in the crash, though the white sedan sustained significant damage. Neither drugs, nor alcohol were factors in the collision.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines