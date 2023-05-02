Pismo Beach City manager Jim Lewis resigns, headed to Atascadero

May 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

After 10 years at the helm, Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis is resigning to return to the city of Atascadero, this time as city manager.

For eight years, Lewis served as Atascadero’s assistant city manager. Then in 2012, the Pismo Beach City Council asked Lewis to lead their city.

Earlier this year, Atascadero City Manager Rachelle Rickard announced she would retire on July 12.

On May 9, the Atascadero City Council is scheduled to vote on the approval of a proposed contract with Lewis. If appointed, Lewis is scheduled to start on July 1, to allow a smooth transition.

“Jim brings a proven track record in local government success and is a knowledgeable, approachable, dynamic leader that will work for our community,” said Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno. “Mr. Lewis is recognized in our region and throughout the state as a leader. These strengths will allow us to continue delivering on the positive trajectory Atascadero businesses and residents are so excited about.”

Lewis has lived in Atascadero with his family for nearly 20 years. He is a member of the Atascadero Kiwanis Club, Atascadero Bible Church and is involved in Pack 51 Cub Scouts as a Den Leader.

