Four San Luis Obispo residents injured in crash with drunk driver

May 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Four San Luis Obispo residents suffered injuries in a crash with an alleged drunk driver in Visalia on Sunday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over an Acura that was weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 99. The driver, 23-year-old Crystal Olvera, did not stop and instead attempted to outrun the officer.

Officers followed Olvera south into Kern County. Olvera exited Highway 46, ran a stop sign and crashed into a Toyota.

The impact propelled the Toyota down an embankment. The four occupants of the Toyota, all from San Luis Obispo, suffered minor injuries, as did Olvera.

CHP officers arrested Olivera for felony evading and felony DUI.

