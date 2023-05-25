Pismo Beach officers escort sea lion out of hotel

May 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A young sea lion caused quite a stir at a Pismo Beach hotel on Wednesday morning.

The seal lion entered the Sandcastle Inn late Tuesday evening. He then climbed up a flight of stairs.

Officers arrived, which scared the lion who climbed another flight of stairs.

After taking a selfie with the seal lion, the officers escorted the curious intruder back to the beach.

Loading...