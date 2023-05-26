Bear roams the streets of Paso Robles

May 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Things were a bit wild in Paso Robles during the past two days, as a somewhat disoriented bear wandered through the city.

On Wednesday, multiple residents took photos of a black bear roaming around homes and along roadways. On Thursday morning, a caller reported a bear near the intersection of 3rd and Oak streets.

Later in the day, a caller reported a bear wandering near Target on Theatre Drive. By the time Paso Robles police officers arrived, the bear was near the Chili’s Grill & Bar.

Spooked by the attention, the bear climbed up a tree.

With the assistance of police officers, SLO County Animal Services and California Department of Fish and Wildlife employees, the juvenile bear was darted with a tranquilizer, examined for any illnesses, injuries, then tagged and relocated to Los Padres National Forest.

