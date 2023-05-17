SLO County woman allegedly sold drugs, charged with murder

May 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 50-year-old resident of the Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking facility is in jail for allegedly selling drugs that killed a Templeton man, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 27, 2022, a caller reported finding a body behind the old county animal services building on Oklahoma Avenue. Deputies identified the victim as 31-year-old Quinn Hall of Templeton, who had died of a fentanyl overdose.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that shortly before Hall died, Brandi Turner allegedly sold him fentanyl, which led to his death.

Deputies arrested Turner on Monday and booked her in the SLO County Jail on multiple charges including murder, narcotics sales, possession of brass knuckles and possession of a controlled substance.

