Fire burns vegetation near rural Templeton homes

May 16, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned about two to three acres of vegetation in rural Templeton on Tuesday.

At approximately 1:34 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near the 2300 block of Battering Rock Road, according to Cal Fire. An aerial image released by Cal Fire shows smoke smoldering near homes.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze. They were expected to take about two hours to mop up the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Loading...