SLO High School on lockdown while police captured suspect
May 31, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo High School staff put the school in lockdown on Wednesday afternoon while police officers searched the area for a wanted suspect.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department directed school officials to place the students in lockdown at 12:14 p.m. At 12:28 p.m., the lockdown transitioned into a shelter in place.
Officers apprehended the suspect and the shelter in place was lifted at 12:37 p.m.
“Student, staff and community safety is always our primary concern,” school staff said in a text to parents.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines