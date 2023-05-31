SLO High School on lockdown while police captured suspect

May 31, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo High School staff put the school in lockdown on Wednesday afternoon while police officers searched the area for a wanted suspect.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department directed school officials to place the students in lockdown at 12:14 p.m. At 12:28 p.m., the lockdown transitioned into a shelter in place.

Officers apprehended the suspect and the shelter in place was lifted at 12:37 p.m.

“Student, staff and community safety is always our primary concern,” school staff said in a text to parents.

Loading...