Fire damages residential structure near Avila Beach
June 1, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire badly damaged a residential structure and burned a quarter-acre of vegetation near Avila Beach on Thursday.
Shortly before 3 p,m,, a caller reported a blaze burning off the 2400 block of Skyview Trail, close to See Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire damaged 90% of the residential structure.
Firefighters contained the blaze by 4:06 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines