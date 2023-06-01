Fire damages residential structure near Avila Beach

June 1, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire badly damaged a residential structure and burned a quarter-acre of vegetation near Avila Beach on Thursday.

Shortly before 3 p,m,, a caller reported a blaze burning off the 2400 block of Skyview Trail, close to See Canyon Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire damaged 90% of the residential structure.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 4:06 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

