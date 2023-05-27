Teen hospitalized after being hit by a car in Templeton
May 26, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Las Tablas Road near Hawley Street in Templeton on Thursday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported the pedestrian versus vehicle accident. The teen was walking across Las Tablas Road when a southbound car hit her.
First responders transported the teen, who suffered major injuries, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
The 38-year-old driver remained at the scene. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
