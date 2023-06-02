Cardboard blocks Highway 101 near Santa Margarita
June 2, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A trailer transporting a load of cardboard overturned on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita on Thursday afternoon, slowing traffic for more than three hours.
At 3:36 p.m., a semi-truck was pulling a trailer northbound on Highway 101 when the trailer turned over near the top of The Cuesta Grade. Cardboard boxes were strewn across both lanes of traffic.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol fully reopened the highway, though traffic remained backed up for more than an hour.
