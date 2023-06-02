San Luis Obispo changes pot shop rules

June 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

In an apparent attempt to curtail marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring’s involved in the cannabis industry, San Luis Obispo recently tweaked it rules for pot shop applicants.

During the city’s previous pot shop application process, applicants were required to pass criminal background checks. The city then approved three pot shops, all of which were owned or partially funded by Dayspring.

Dayspring, who courted and bribed public officials, told those wanting to open local pot shops, they needed to kiss his ring in order to be successful in the SLO County cannabis industry, sources said.

However, after federal prosecutors charged Dayspring with bribing public officials and falsifying his tax returns, the city took away his pot shop license saying that he had lied on his application.

Less than a year later, Dayspring attempted to sell a commercial property at 2640 Broad Street for $9 million, which he designed and constructed as a premier cannabis retail store. He later dropped the price to $6.8 million.

Dayspring is currently packaging a group of his properties to sell at auction, according to a local real estate broker.

The city plans to reopen the pot shop application process in September in order to find a replacement for Dayspring.

In what appears to be an attempt to bar Dayspring from renting his property to prospective applicants, the city is now requiring that both the applicant and the property owner pass background checks.

Dayspring is currently serving a 22-month sentence for bribery and tax fraud.

